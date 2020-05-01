Federal, Punjab govt cognizant of troubles faced by poor: Raja Basharat

LAHORE: Law Minister Punjab, Raja Basharat on Friday said that the continuous lockdown due to coronavirus was proving detrimental for the impoverished and daily wage earning segment of the society, ARY News reported.

He added that the government is cognizant of the troubles being faced by the nation especially the poor.

The law minister also said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Chief Minister of Punjab were focusing a bulk of their relief activities on the needy and poor.

Basharat also lauded the efforts afoot by the federal and provincial governments to ensure ration and monetary support is given to deserving individuals and families in these torrid times.

Raja Basharat added that the the coronavirus was as yet in a semblance of control in the province but great caution needs to be exercised to keep it that way.

The coronavirus count reached 16,817 in Pakistan as record 990 new cases were reported within 24 hours in the country, according to the latest statistics released by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday.

According to the national dashboard, 24 deaths were reported during last 24 hours, taking the tally to 385 while 4,315 patients recovered from the virus and 153 are still critical.

12,117 patients are still under treatment in the hospitals and quarantine facilities in country. The country has conducted overall 1,82,031 coronavirus tests including 7,971, in last 24 hours.

