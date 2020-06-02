Federal Sec. Education tests positive for COVID-19, ministry offices sealed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Secretary Education, Dr. Sajid Yoosufani tested positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Ministry of Education office was sealed shortly after the news broke out while the parliamentary secretary education has already tested positive for coronavirus.

Source privy to the relevant quarters claimed that the National Disaster Managment Authorities (NDMA) will spray disinfectants in the Islamabad offices on June 5.

All officers of the ministry have been asked to perform their duties from home till asked otherwise.

Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch died of coronavirus earlier in the day after being admitted to a hospital in Karachi.

According to relatives of the deceased minister, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch remained admitted at a private hospital for past few days before he lost his battle against coronavirus today.

He was elected members of the Sindh Assembly on PPPP ticket from Karachi constituency, PS-88 Malir.

