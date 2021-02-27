HYDERABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Saturday that bill seeking construction of Federal University in Hyderabad has been tabled in National Assembly, ARY News reported.

While addressing the workers convention in Hyderabad, the federal minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given him a task to visit areas of Sindh and prepare a development package for the cities.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will personally visit Sindh to announce the package which will meet the development needs of different areas of the province, he added.

He further said that the development package for Hyderabad and other areas of Sindh will be completed by the end of March or early April.

Asad Umar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government fully aware of problems being faced by the people of Hyderabad and adjacent cities, adding that load shedding and availability of clean drinking water to Hyderabad residents are two main problems of the city among others and government making efforts to provide relief to people of the second largest city of Sindh.

“Loadshedding, over billing and water crisis are the main problems of Hyderabad. PTI government will resolve all these issues of the city,” said the federal minister and added that the bill for the Federal University in Hyderabad has been tabled in the lower house.

Read More: PM Khan performs ground breaking of Hyderabad University

Asad Umar has said the government’s target is to finalize the development package for Sindh province at the earliest. He added that PM will soon visit Hyderabad and other cities of Sindh to announce the development package.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2019 had performed the groundbreaking of Hyderabad University during a ceremony held in Islamabad.

Comments

comments