FUUAST postpones examination papers due to heavy rains in Karachi

KARACHI: The administration of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) has postponed all examinations scheduled on Tuesday (tomorrow) citing the emergency situation after heavy rainfall in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the varsity’s administration, the new of the exams will be announced later.

First rainfall of monsoon in Karachi played havoc with the normal life in city with power outages in several areas and knee-deep water at scores of roads. Due to intermittent rainfall water from several drains spilt out.

Due to flooding in Orangi Nullah water spilt out of the drain and entered in nearby houses. Dozens of houses in Pak Colony, Jumman Colony and Johar Colony affected with the water spill from drains.

The Jinnah International Airport area of the city saw rains up to 4 millimetres (mm) while North Karachi and Saddar recorded 4 and 6 mm of rain respectively.

Karachi’s area of Gulshan e Hadeed saw 12 ml’s of rain while Nazimabad and Landhi areas recorded 2 mm’s of rain each.

The university road area saw 6.1 mm’s of rain along with P.A.F Faisal and adjoining areas saw 6 mm of rain.

According to Director MET, the monsoon system will likely end on Wednesday and there are not much chances of rains in the first week of August.

