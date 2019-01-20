Fehmida for consensus among federating units on key issues

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza on Sunday said that she was focusing on creating consensus among all federating units on key national issues and expressed the hope that she would be able to live up to people’s expectations.

“Social justice is the dire need of the country and democracy is the name of accountability,” she said in an interview with state television.

She said democracy would not be fruitful without holding accountability against corrupt people.

The minister said corruption had damaged the country a lot but Prime Minister Imran Khan put the country on path of development as he was taking concrete measures to eliminate this menace.

Fehmida Mirza said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government would bring revolutionary changes in all backward areas of the country by overhauling the institutions.

Last year in August, Dr Fehmida Mirza said democracy can be strengthened by empowering the institutions in the country.

She said that corruption was the biggest problem and was slowing corroding the nation, saying that she was deeply hurt and became hopeless by what she had witnessed. “Corruption is corroding the nation like a termite. It is the root cause of all evil,” she said.

Comments

comments