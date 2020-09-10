Female caregiver tries to poison aged man to inherit home

In a bid to inherit his house, a female caregiver attempted to poison an 88-year-old man with antifreeze after she had successfully tricked him into naming her in his will.

The incident was reported in Turin, a city of Italy, and according to the woman’s indictment, she attempted to murder the 88-year-old pensioner she works for by making him drink car liquid.

The investigation into charges began after the carer had accompanied the man to the hospital in June 2019, where he remained in a serious condition for a long period of time.

It was found that he had consumed engine antifreeze assuming that the bottle carries a drink.

The investigation by the Compagnia di Susa police found it was very likely the female caregiver, yet to be named, had tricked the man into drinking the fluid as she had been having problems with money and had thought that by killing the pensioner it would resolve them.

It was further revealed that in 2016 the carer had taken the elderly man to the notary and persuaded him to give her the ownership of her home.

Read More: Female landlord blamed for poisoning domestic helper in Lahore

The man had not understood what had happened, and the carer feared she would lose the home when a support administrator challenged her on the situation.

The police have put the 46-year-old Peruvian citizen under a precautionary house arrest under suspicion of attempted murder.

Comments

comments