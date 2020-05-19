HYDERABAD: Another patient, a 64-year-old woman, recovered from coronavirus after receiving plasma therapy in the second most populous city of Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to Civil Hospital Hyderabad officials, the 64-year-old female patient underwent the passive immunization process on Thursday and showed signs of recovery soon after it.

She completely recovered from the virus and has tested negative for the infection on Tuesday, four days after the plasma therapy.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazl Pechuhu on Monday said that passive immunization has yielded positive results and initially 11 COVID-19 patients received plasma therapy.

She said that plasma therapy has proved effective as three patients recovered within nine days from COVID-19 after undergoing treatment using the process.

“Five more patients are recovering from the virus,” she said adding that two of them were put on ventilator and are being treated.

The health minister said that the basic purpose of the passive immunization process was to avoid patient from being put on ventilator.

She said that clinical trials of the process is being carried out under the supervision of Blood Transfusion Authority. “If succeeded in yielding positive results from the process, it will not only benefit Sindh but entire Pakistan,” said Azra Fazl Pechuhu.

It may be noted that plasma therapy for the treatment of coronavirus patients initiated at the Sindh hospitals on May 10 after the government allowed to carry out clinical trials of passive immunisation process.

Renowned haematologist Dr Tahir Shamsi, who had proposed the treatment of coronavirus patients through passive immunisation, has said that blood plasma of those who had recovered from the illness is being infused to Covid-19 patients who have been in a serious condition, to save lives.

