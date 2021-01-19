Female maid who killed her landlord escapes from police custody in Karachi

KARACHI: A female domestic helper who was allegedly involved in killing her landlord in the Sacchal area of the city on Tuesday escaped from the police custody, ARY NEWS reported.

The woman was arrested under murder charges after she allegedly intentionally gave an overdose of medicine to her female landlord, which led to the latter’s death.

The woman was allegedly part of a gang involved in looting households in the guise of domestic helpers.

It emerged that the police on Tuesday took her to Malir court for getting a remand and on return took her to a hospital for a COVID-19 test. On the way back from the hospital to the prison, the woman jumped off from the police van near MA Jinnah Road and ran away.

According to police, two assistant sub-inspectors and a female constable were suspended over negligence. A case has also been registered at the Arambagh police station as police search for the absconding woman.

It is pertinent to mention here that gangs working in the guise of domestic workers to deprive people of their belongings have been operating in the city.

In one such incident recently, a domestic helper looted valuables worth over Rs 10 million from a house in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area of the city after serving qahwa spiked with intoxicant to the members of the household.

The incident occurred at a house in Khayaban-e-Badr area of the DHA, where the female members of a household fell unconscious after they were served an intoxicated qahwa by a female domestic helper.

The police identified the accused as Samina and said that she committed the robbery along with her other accomplices and took away gold and foreign currency worth over Rs 10 million. “She looted one kilogram of gold and 25,000 Emirati dirhams,” the police said while quoting the family.

