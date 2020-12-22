Female domestic helper ‘raped’ after being served intoxicant   

KOT MITHAN: A 14-year-old domestic helper was allegedly raped in Kot Mithan, a city in Punjab province after she was served an intoxicant, ARY NEWS reported.

The police while quoting the statement given by the victim said that the girl, who works as a domestic helper, was sexually abused after she consumed an intoxicating substance.

“The girl claimed that the substance was given to her by the female landlord,” they said.

The female domestic helper was moved to a district hospital by the authorities for medical examination as police have started a probe into the alleged rape case after registering an FIR at Rajanpur City police station.

Horrific accounts of the rape incidents have been reported from parts of the province frequently.

In one such case on September 15, a 16-year-old housemaid was allegedly raped by a landlord in Sargodha.

Read More: MPA accused of raping underage housemaid multiple times

According to the details, the incident happened in Melowall in the limits of PS Miani in Sargodha, where a housemaid was being repeatedly raped by the landlord for the last six months.

The police moved the girl to the hospital for her medical reports, while a case has been registered against the alleged rapist on the complaint of the brother of the girl.

Comments

comments