Female domestic helper caught on camera robbing household in Karachi

KARACHI: A female domestic helper along with three other accomplices robbed a house in Karachi after making the family members unconscious using a local anaesthesia drug, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Defence area of the city.

A CCTV footage was released by a member of the household, showing the female domestic helper mixing drug into the meal prepared for the family members, which later resulted in making them unconscious.

It showed that two men and women each started collecting valuables as soon as the family members went unconscious.

The police have started a search for the culprits using the footage.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police department on August 16 announced that it had prepared an application for verification of particulars of domestic servants in the city.

After reports about the involvement of domestic servants in crimes in posh areas of the metropolis, the police has arranged preparation of an application that will verify details of domestic helpers.

According to police officers, the objective of this App is to protect citizens from the people with a criminal background and dubious elements.

SSP South Police, Sheeraz Nazeer has said that the South Zone of the city police will collect data of the domestic servants in the first phase.

Any citizen while hiring a servant would have to upload the data of the person on the Application, SSP South said. A read tick will be seen if that person would have any criminal record, the official said.

“The crime graph will go down with a gathering of the domestic servants’ data with the police department,” SSP South hoped.

