Coronavirus: Female LG employees in KP sent on holidays till April 01

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Local government affairs Kamran Bangash on Tuesday said that the female employees of the local government are sent on holidays till April 01 as virus tally in the country has reached 193, ARY NEWS reported.

He said that the women employees are asked to stay at home from tomorrow while the school directorate of the local government would also remain shut aimed at taking preventive measures to tackle the spread of the virus.

“The directorate will also remain shut till April 01,” he said.

Earlier in the day, five new cases of novel coronavirus have been emerged in Punjab, pushing the total number of cases in the country to 193.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmen Rashid said that overall 42 tests were conducted out of which five were reported positive.

“Overall 42 coronavirus tests of pilgrims arrived in Dera Ghazi Khan from Taftan were taken and out of which five were diagnosed with coronavirus,” said Yasmin Rashid while addressing a press conference along with Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan.

She said that 736 patients have come from Taftan and has been kept in quarantine at a university in Dera Ghazi Khan. “There are currently six confirmed coronavirus cases in Punjab,” added Yasmin Rashid.

Five new cases in Sindh

Meanwhile, five new cases of the novel coronavirus emerged in Sindh on Tuesday.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Law Murtaza Wahab, in a Tweet on Tuesday, said the Sindh’s COVID-19 count reached 155 after more people returning from Taftan tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Sindh has reported the highest number of 155 coronavirus cases thus far.

