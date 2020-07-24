Female news anchor ‘thrashes’ cops in Karachi  

KARACHI: In yet another case of women found hurling abuses at cops and torturing them, an alleged female journalist was blamed on Friday for assaulting cops posted at a police station in Korangi area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details of the incident, whose video has also gone viral on social media, a woman claiming to be a news anchor of a local news channel blocked the gate of the Zaman Town police station and continuously honked the horn, irritating the constable deputed at the gate.

The constable asked the female news anchor to move her vehicle aside to clear the way towards the police station and discuss the issues faced by her in an amicable way inside the station.

The police sources claimed that the news anchor entered the premises of the police station and slapped one of the cops multiple times besides misbehaving with others.

“Both women were in a drugged condition and slapped the cop multiple times,” they said and further claimed that the cop continuously asked them to avoid hitting him.

Meanwhile, SSP Korangi took notice of the incident outside the Zaman Town police station and directed the SP Landhi Division to take legal action against the accused. He was directed to submit a report into the matter within three days.

In another incident of hurling abuses and torturing cops, a woman was caught on camera threatening on-duty traffic policeman in Karachi after she was stopped by him over traffic rules violation in November 2019.

As per details, the woman was stopped by the traffic personnel in Karachi’s area of Khayaban-e-Shahbaz of DHA after she violated a signal rule.

In a video available with ARY News, the woman can be heard threatening, misbehaving and using foul language against the policeman, who asked to show her license or the CNIC over traffic rules violations.

