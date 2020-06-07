Female partygoers among 55 held for violating SOPs in Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore police on Sunday arrested 55 partygoers after it carried out a raid at a farm house in the city over violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised by the Punjab government to tackle coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, a party was ongoing at a farm house at Jia Bagga Road, when police raided the event and recovered illicit material and also took possession of sound system.

“We arrested several female participants among the 55 partygoers for violating lockdown SOPs,” they said.

The police later filed a case against them and shifted them to a police station.

The law enforcement authority is also blamed for violating the SOPs after it imprisoned 40 partygoers at a single cell and even without providing them with face masks, raising concerns regarding spread of COVID-19.

it is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on June 02 said that Lahore and Rawalpindi so far reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Punjab province.

While addressing a press conference in Lahore, the provincial health minister said that Lahore reported the highest Covid-19 deaths and cases thus far as compared to other cities in Punjab.

“There are more than 12,000 coronavirus cases in Lahore,” she said and rejected the reports regarding the poor condition of hospitals in Punjab province.

Briefing media about the critical corona patients, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that 119 and 113 Covid-19 patients are in critical condition in Lahore and Rawalpindi respectively.

