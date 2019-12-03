Female student luckily saved from being kidnapped at SALU varsity

KHAIRPUR: An unconscious female student was luckily saved from being kidnapped by a group of men from Shah Abdul Latif University in Khairpur, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources said that a group of unidentified men were reportedly attempted to take an unconscious female student of the SALU varsity in a vehicle having a government number plate, BPM-074.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

However, the alleged abductors fled from the site, leaving behind the female student when other students shouted to get public attention over the happening, sources added.

The student, whose identification is not yet disclosed, has been shifted to Civil Hospital.

Later, police officials have recorded the statement of the girl after she gained consciousness.

The girl rejected for being abducted as she was sitting with her friend Aftab in the vehicle. She continued that her friend engaged in a fight with her another friend, which she named Tanvir.

In her statement, the student said she fell unconscious inside the car during the fight and the vehicle belongs to director student affairs Maqsood Zia.

Police said that the student has been handed over to her father after recording her video statement by the department.

On December 1, a teenage boy had sustained severe gunshot wound as unidentified people in a vehicle fired bullets at him and abducted the girl walking alongside with him in Karachi.

Read: Two students held for questioning in DHA girl kidnapping case

The incident took place in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Bukhari Commercial where a group of men in a vehicle fled after kidnapping the girl. The victims are identified as Dua Mangi and Haris.

Earlier in the day, the police department claimed to have recovered a car having resemblance with the one which was used in the abduction of a 20-year-old girl, Dua Mangi, from Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tanveer Alam Odho, the vehicle was recovered near Shahrai-e-Faisal. It emerged that the suspects may have fled away by leaving the vehicle. Mr Odho said the forensic of the recovered car will be carried for a clear picture and direction in the case.

Read: Police still clueless about woman kidnapped in Karachi’s DHA

It is being speculated that the car used for the abduction may have been stolen from Tariq Road area of Karachi. As seen in the CCTV footage, the car is very specific to the details of one which had reportedly been stolen earlier.

According to details, the car used to carry out the deed was a granite coloured honda civic ‘eagle eye’, exactly the same that was snatched in a street crime prior. The owner of the car told investigators that his car was forcibly taken away from him at gun-point three days back.

Comments

comments