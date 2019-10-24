Female teachers in police lockup for demanding salaries

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police on Thursday detained a number of female school teachers who had staged a sit-in demanding salaries and regularization, ARY News reported.

In an exclusive footage obtained by ARY News, the female teachers who had staged a sit-in at D-Chowk can be seen sitting in a police lockup after being taken into custody by the police.

The female teachers had gathered there from different cities demanding their 10-month salaries and regularization as government employees.

The detained women told ARY News that they were being kept in inhumane conditions with no basic facilities despite the fact that they had their children with them and can be released on personal bail.

Soon after the incident, a number of other government teachers staged a protest outside National Press Club demanding their release.

Teachers of Basic Education Community Schools from across Punjab were protesting for the fourth day on Thursday. They demanded increased job security and said they hadn’t been paid for the last eight months.

