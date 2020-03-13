After the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic, sporting events are being played around the world behind closed doors to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus.

The first ODI of ongoing New Zealand’s tour of Australia in Sydney is being played at an empty SCG.

The direct effect of this was experienced by Lockie Ferguson when he runs into empty stands to fetch the ball at the SCG.

In a video, it can be seen that the New Zealander had to climb the stands to fetch a ball in the 19th over of the first innings played by Australia.

Meanwhile, Australia were dealt with a blow on the match day when Kane Richardson was quarantined after he struggled due to sore throat.

A handshake out of habit, and then a quick joke, between the skippers 🤝#AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/QJcsA4Bv0X — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 13, 2020

His samples have been taken to test for Coronavirus and results are being awaited even as Sean Abbott has been added to the squad.

