Feroze Khan, wife serve couple goals at a wedding

Much-loved celebrity couple Feroze Khan and Syeda Alizey Feroze Khan dazzled as they were recently spotted at a wedding in Karachi.

A photo of the lovebirds taken by photographer Kashif Rashid has been doing rounds on social media. Fans are elated to see the duo serve major couple goals.

They tied the knot in 2018 and have a son, Sultan.

Although Alizey keeps the couple’s fans updated by sharing photos on the photo-sharing app, the actor has deleted his Instagram account as he recently embarked on a spiritual journey.

The Chup Raho actor earlier opened up about this new journey and said “Allah gave me an eye-opener and certain things started making me feel unhappy. I found happiness in ibadat.”

He is currently winning hearts as Hamza in ARY Digital’s Ishqiya which also stars Hania Aamir, Ramsha Khan and Gohar Rasheed.

