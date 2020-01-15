Feroze Khan shares an adorable photo with his family

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan recently shared an endearing photo with his family on social media.

The heartthrob took to Instagram to share a snippet from his life. The photo seems to be taken post-dinner with his wife Alizey and son Sultan. The beautiful couple are all smiles.

“Praise the Lord,” he captioned it.

Fans showered love and praise for the 29-year-old’s beautiful family.

The Tumse Mil Kay actor got married to Alizey in March 2018. The couple welcomed their little bundle of joy in May last year. Feroze took to Twitter to share news of the birth of his son back then.

Recently, his sister Humaima Malik shared a childhood photo with him and said her nephew reminds her of his father’s childhood.

“When I see Sultan Khan it reminds me of Feroze’s childhood..He is exactly same like his father.”

