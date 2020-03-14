Pakistani heartthrob Feroze Khan, who recently bid farewell to the showbiz industry, has hinted at what he is upto now.

The Chup Raho actor took to photo and video-sharing social media app, Instagram and shared with his followers that his new clothing line is under works.

“The clothing line is coming out pretty damn gorgeous. Alhamdulillah,” he wrote on stories.

Feroze recently announced that he is quitting acting to embark on a spiritual journey. He said that he will use media’s platform to spread the teachings of Islam.

Currently, the actor stars in ARY Digital’s drama Ishqiya. He will also be seen on the big screen soon in romantic comedy Tich Button.

Urwa is wearing the producer’s hat for the first time for this film. Apart from Feroze, it stars Farhan Saeed, Iman Ali, and Sonya Hussyn in lead roles.

