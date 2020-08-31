New Jets?: Feroze Khan trolls Kangana Ranaut by offering ‘Chai’

Actor Feroze Khan has trolled Indian actress Kangana Ranaut after the release of her upcoming flick, Tejas, based on Indian Air Force (IAF) by offering ‘Chai’ [tea] in Pakistan.

Earlier, a poster of the upcoming flick was released from the verified account of Filmfare where Kangana Ranaut posing in pilot’s uniform while standing near an IAF fighter jet.

Feroze Khan commented on Twitter’s post, “new jets ?? I see ! Come over for chai sometime with us.”

new jets ?? I see ! Come over for chai sometime with us 🌹@KanganaTeam https://t.co/aNwkd0Bw8f — Feroze Khan (@ferozekhaan) August 28, 2020

The Pakistani model-cum-actor was referring the incident of Indian fighter pilot Abhinandan captured by Pakistani military troops after successfully targeting IAF fight jet on February 27 last year.

The video had gone viral across the globe where Abhinandan was saying, , saying ‘The tea is fantastic’ while being in captivity of Pakistan’s security forces.

However, Feroze Khan’s comment was heavily criticised by the people from neighbouring country, however, he replied, “and that’s what I am now about to do at the cost of anything I will fight for what I think is right… I don’t care who thinks what.”

and that’s what I am now about to do at the cost of anything I will fight for what I think is right… I don’t care who thinks what. https://t.co/OU3DqGFdWd — Feroze Khan (@ferozekhaan) August 28, 2020

