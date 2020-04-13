Feroze Khan all set to launch his YouTube channel

Web Analytics
Renowned actor Feroze Khan is all set to join the list of celebrities who have launched their own YouTube channel.

As our stars are finding interesting and creative ways amid the coronavirus lockdown to keep themselves busy and entertained, it seems like the Chup Raho actor is making the most of his time too.

Taking to Twitter, he hinted at launching his own YouTube channel leaving his fans excited.

“Guess who’s dropping a YouTube channel soon?” he wrote.

Cricketer Shoaib Malik and the actor’s fans sent best wishes his way for his new venture.

Feroze had quit the showbiz industry in March and shared he will only entertain monetary offers that promote the teachings of Islam.

He will be seen in upcoming film Tich Button. He is currently starring in ARY Digital’s drama Ishqiya alongside Hania Amir and Ramsha Khan.

