Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Feroze Khan shares an adorable photo with his son

Feroze Khan son

Prominent actor Feroze Khan shared an adorable photo with his son. 

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old heartthrob posted a photo and wrote “Rule One, No Fear.” It seems like he is raising his baby boy to become a fearless warrior.

In the photo, Feroze can be seen holding his son with just one hand.

View this post on Instagram

– Rule One, No Fear. #InshAllah

A post shared by Feroze Khan (@ferozekhan) on

Earlier, Feroze also shared a lovely family photo.

View this post on Instagram

– ⚡️

A post shared by Feroze Khan (@ferozekhan) on

The Chup Raho actor and his wife Alizey Khan welcomed their little bundle of joy on May 3. The couple got married in March last year.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Fahad Mustafa wants to pair up with Urwa Hocane in a new movie

Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra called out for winning UNICEF Humanitarian Award

Lifestyle

Ahad Raza Mir denies rumours of destination wedding in Turkey

Lifestyle

Sunita Marshall opens up about her husband’s kidnap ordeal


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close