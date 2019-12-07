Feroze Khan shares an adorable photo with his son
Prominent actor Feroze Khan shared an adorable photo with his son.
Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old heartthrob posted a photo and wrote “Rule One, No Fear.” It seems like he is raising his baby boy to become a fearless warrior.
In the photo, Feroze can be seen holding his son with just one hand.
Earlier, Feroze also shared a lovely family photo.
The Chup Raho actor and his wife Alizey Khan welcomed their little bundle of joy on May 3. The couple got married in March last year.