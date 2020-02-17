Web Analytics
Feroze Khan opens up about his spiritual journey

Feroze Khan

Prominent Pakistani actor Feroze Khan embarked on a spiritual journey recently and opened up about it in an interview.

He has also deleted his Instagram account.

Speaking to Nida Yasir on Goodmorning Pakistan, the heartthrob said “I feel you need to decide which path you want to choose in life. Because we weren’t sent to this world just to be handed over responsibilities, a status where people look upto you and they follow in your footsteps.”

On what made him go for Hajj, he said “We went to meet Maulana Tariq Jameel Sahab. I was standing outside before that, having a word with Bilal Abbas.”

“He told me ‘You will be questioned on the day of judgment about why didn’t you perform the holy pilgrimage despite being able to afford it.’ This clicked in my mind and I constantly kept thinking about it.”

The Chup Raho actor has performed Umrah twice before.

Feroze went onto say he doesn’t know if he truly is close to God, and perhaps other people have a closer connection than he does.

“Allah gave me an eye-opener and certain things started making me feel unhappy. I found happiness in ibadat.”

On the work front, he is currently starring in ARY Digital’s new drama, Ishqiya.

