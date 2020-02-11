Prominent Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has deactivated his Instagram account and embarked on a spiritual journey.

The actor took fans by surprise when he ghosted social media and speculations surfaced about whether he has quit the showbiz industry or not.

However, his wife, Alizey took to Instagram to share a loved-up photo with him and wrote in the story, “May this spiritual journey brings more faith in your life and serve the purpose.”

The Ishqiya actor has not made any comment yet in this regard.

It may be noted here that before this, the heartthrob’s photos with renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel were doing rounds on the internet as well.

He will be seen next on the silver screen in ARY Digital’s upcoming film Tich Button.

The star is one of those lucky people who was blessed to perform Hajj last year.

Feroze got married to Syeda Alizey Fatima Raza in 2018 and they have a son together.

