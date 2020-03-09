Feroze Khan’s wife shares heartfelt note for him on wedding anniversary

Popular Pakistani actor Feroze Khan’s wife penned an endearing note for him on their second wedding anniversary.

Alizey Feroze Khan took to Instagram shared an adorable photo with her husband and said she will always need him even when they grow old.

“Happy Second Anniversary! I will always be in need of yourself; even if we are in 90’s and lose our memory; but still you will be the spark ⚡️ in my eyes. I will still recognise you and need you,” she wrote.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 and have a son, Sultan.

On Friday, Feroze announced to quit the showbiz industry and said he will use the media platform for spreading the teachings of Islam.

He is currently starring as Hamza in ARY Digital’s Ishqiya.

Comments

comments