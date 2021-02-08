FESCO sends bill of over Rs38mn to shoe shop owner

FAISALABAD: A shoe shop owner received a shock as the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) slapped a bill of over Rs38 million to him, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, a shoe shop owner in Saifabad was served a heavy bill of over Rs38 mn, which he is unable to pay. The shopkeeper said that only 460 units were consumed at his shop in January and added that he had paid Rs100,000 in September 2020.

He added that due to heavy billing, he was compelled to shut down his shop.

Last month, an outraged resident vandalized properties at the Mega Customer Care Centre of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in Karachi for sending him bill of Rs2,28000.

A resident who was sent a heavy monthly bill of Rs2,28000 reached the SSGC Mega Customer Care Centre located in Korangi, to get his bill corrected, but the man lost his cool over failure in the move.

Failing to get his bill corrected, the irritated man had vandalized the properties at the centre to take out his frustration.

