THATTA: A 50-year-old feudal landlord landed in trouble for forcing a teenage girl to marry him in a Thatta locality, reported ARY News.

The local police relayed they arrested the bridegroom in the Makli Kumbhar neighbourhood of the city.

The old man had already divorced five wives and forcibly married the 12-year-old girl.

Sources said the girl was also subjected to physical torture by the man after their forced marriage.

Earlier, on Jan 10, Sindh police had foiled an underage marriage in Shikarpur district of the province and arrested the bride and groom.

The police arrested the 12-year-old girl and the 13-year-old boy in the Mando railway crossing area in Shikarpur.

