Few thousand people cannot be allowed to demand PM’s resignation: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Saturday said that the government believes in freedom of expression but it cannot allow few thousand people to demand the resignation of an elected prime minister.

Talking to journalists, Ali Muhammad said that the opposition’s demand was not acceptable for the people in the country.

He said that Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman was rejected by the people even in his own constituency in the general elections last year, Radio Pakistan reported.

The minister said, “It is very interesting that the JUI (F) Chief is now talking about the Kashmir issue although he headed the Kashmir Committee for ten years but he did not highlight the issue at any world forum.”

He maintained, “PM Imran Khan has effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue on world’s biggest platform and now the issue and Indian atrocities are being discussed globally.”

Read More: Govt not to accept any unconstitutional demand, decides PTI’s core committee

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee had decided not to accept any unconstitutional demand of JUI-F including the prime minister’s resignation.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the prevailing current political situation in the wake of JUI-F’s Azadi March, in the federal capital.

The meeting had strongly condemned statements against the institutions by Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and it was decided not to tolerate such language of the opposition leaders.

