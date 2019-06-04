LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan regretted on Tuesday the journey of development was restricted to a few cities in the past.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Lahore Press Club, she said the incumbent government is now focusing on progress of the marginalised areas of the country.

Ms Awan urged the media to come forward for bringing about an improvement in the system. She said the media should give positive suggestions to the government so as to make Pakistan an advanced country.

She said progress and prosperity of the journalist fraternity is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Ms Awan said media persons have always supported Imran Khan on matters of national interest for changing the old system.

She said the government is providing all possible facilities to journalists and all-out measures are being taken for their well-being and betterment.

The special assistant said difference of opinion is necessary for the improvement of the government performance. She said journalists will be given a share in the Housing Scheme.

