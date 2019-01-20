FIA apprehends Nigerian national for online fraud in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) cyber crime wing on Sunday arrested a Nigerian national for conducting online fraud.

FIA officials said that the Nigerian citizen was associated with an international gang of fraudsters and had been looting people via social media.The officials said that FIA took action on the complaint of a local citizen, Tahir Sarwar, who told the officials that a fraudster had deprived him of Rs4 mn.

The officials said that the Nigerian citizen had deprived many other people of their money by contacting them through the social media in different cities. FIA registered a case against the suspect and launched investigations.

Earlier, the FIA, on January 5, had arrested 10 people involved in online fraud activities and lodged an FIR against them in Karachi.

Three of the alleged culprits were involved in a forgery incident in 2016 also, the FIA has apprised. The investigation body had filed a case against the criminals.

The FIA cybercrime deputy director had said the felons had committed fraud of more than Rs15 million and they were arrested from Okara, Peshawar and Karachi.

