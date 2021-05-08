Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


FIA approaches police to register case against PML-N leaders for storming office

FIA police attack PML-N

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday approached police to take action against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders for storming the FIA Lahore office, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PML-N leaders today stormed the FIA’s Lahore office after PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif was offloaded from a Qatar-bound flight at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

FIA has filed a written complaint with the police demanding action against the 12 PML-N leaders including PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb, Ata Tarar, Mian Margoob and Ghazali Butt.

According to the petition, the PML-N leaders stormed the FIA ​​Lahore office and violated the lockdown orders, adding that legal action should be taken against those involved in the attack.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was offloaded from a Qatar-bound flight at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore early Saturday morning.

READ: LHC grants one-time permission to Shahbaz Sharif to go abroad on medical grounds  

FIA immigration officers barred him from boarding the flight that was scheduled to take off at 4:50 am.

Shehbaz was issued a boarding pass with his luggage scanned but was stopped from boarding the plane due to his name still being on the blacklist, sources relayed.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PM Imran Khan pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

Pakistan

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets on May 12 for Eidul Fitr moon sighting

Pakistan

Karachi anticipates immediate weather change, dust storm tonight: PMD

Pakistan

Ban on public transport: PR announces to run 66 more special trains on Eidul Fitr

[X] Close