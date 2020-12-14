FIA arrests two people for running recent ‘obscene Twitter trends’

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday arrested two people for allegedly running obscene trends on Twitter recently, which prompted a backlash from netizens demanding action against such elements, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the FIA, the agency apprehended two people from Lahore and recovered equipment used for digital media campaigns.

“They were involved in running an organized campaign of obscene trends on Twitter,” the official said without disclosing the identity of the suspects.

It is pertinent to mention here that obscene trends targeting Pakistan Army, First Women, and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz were organized on social media recently.

The FIA has frequently acted against elements allegedly involved in blackmailing men and women using obscene material.

In one such case recently, Cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprehended a man allegedly involved in blackmailing a girl using her obscene photos with the help of Facebook authorities.

According to cybercrime wing officials, they have arrested an accused named Adnan during a raid in Peshawar for forwarding obscene videos of a girl to others to blackmail her.

Read More: FIA unearths Rs139 mn ‘fraud’ in Pakistan Post, 13 employees held

“He had forwarded her obscene photos to family members and friends,” they said adding that they traced the accused with the cooperation of the Facebook administration.

The development came after a report earlier in the day that social networking site Facebook has agreed to share its data with local authorities to investigate and eradicate cybercrime.

