KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday arrested 10 people involved in online fraud activities and lodged an FIR against them in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Three of the alleged culprits were involved in a forgery incident in 2016 also, the FIA has apprised. The investigation body has filed a case against the criminals.

The FIA cybercrime deputy director said the felons had committed fraud of more than Rs15 million and they were arrested from Okara, Peshawar and Karachi.

The FIA official said the suspects would use illegal SIMs and commit internet fraud using fake social media identities.

He said all their assets were frozen till court’s judgement in the case.

