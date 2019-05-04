LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) cyber crime division on Saturday announced the arrest of a man for looting people by promising them lucrative jobs in ARY Digital Network and other media houses.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to details, the arrest was made over a complaint filed by ARY Digital Network that an unknown person is looting people by promising jobs in ARY Digital Network and other media groups using fake social media accounts.

The suspect named Mohammad Shahid, resident of Chakra, Rawalpindi, was arrested in a raid conducted by FIA Cyber Zone after efforts which included identifying him through call record, bank account information, Verisys Record and Facebook record.

The suspect used to continuously change his phone numbers and used a number of IDs on social media making it difficult for FIA to trace him immediately.

During the preliminary interrogation, the suspect confessed his crime that he defrauded innocent citizens for want of money by offering them jobs in TV Channel. A case (FIR No. 58/2019) has been registered and further investigation is underway.

