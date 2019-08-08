FIA arrests man blackmailing woman in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: The Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday claimed to have arrested a man, involved in blackmailing, reported ARY News.

As per details, the action was carried out in Gujranwala’s area of Kamonki, where a man Ayub, identified as former policeman of the Sindh Police was taken into custody over blackmailing charges.

“He was involved in blackmailing a woman by using her illicit videos and pictures, recovered from his mobile phone”, the FIA officials said.

A case has been lodged against the accused.

Back in the month of July, FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing in an action in Karachi arrested a fake faith healer (Peer).

3000 NSFW pictures and videos were discovered and seized from the possession of the faith healer which he had secretly taped of the women who came looking to him for help.

The faith healer used to “heal” his patients via video calls told the Additional Director FIA.

The faith healer used to blackmail the women into sexual relations using the videos he had made of them prior without their consent.

Investigations revealed that the imposter had taken money from many helpless victims using the same blackmailing tactics.

