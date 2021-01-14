Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


FIA arrests man for blackmailing woman using obscene photos

FIA Arrest Man

GUJRANWALA: Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested an accused over charges of blackmailing a woman in Gujranwala, ARY News reported. 

As per details, the FIA in an action in Gujranwala’s area of Rahowali, arrested a man who was blackmailing a woman using obscene photos. The officials have also recovered obscene photos from the cellphone of the arrested accused.

Further investigation into the matter was underway.

Read more: Father, son held for blackmailing women, 3,000 GB videos seized

On November 3, the Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had apprehended a man allegedly involved in blackmailing a woman using her obscene photos and videos.

The accused was issuing threats to the woman of making her videos and photos viral. The FIA has initiated an inquiry into the matter after registering a case against the accused.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

Final arguments sought on Shehbaz family’s plea for unfreezing assets

Must Read

Software house CEO, 7 others remanded in FIA custody

Pakistan

Three Pak Navy officers promoted to rank of Rear Admiral

Pakistan

KDA pauses anti-encroachment operation over police’s request


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close