FIA arrests man for blackmailing woman using obscene photos

GUJRANWALA: Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested an accused over charges of blackmailing a woman in Gujranwala, ARY News reported.

As per details, the FIA in an action in Gujranwala’s area of Rahowali, arrested a man who was blackmailing a woman using obscene photos. The officials have also recovered obscene photos from the cellphone of the arrested accused.

Further investigation into the matter was underway.

On November 3, the Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had apprehended a man allegedly involved in blackmailing a woman using her obscene photos and videos.

The accused was issuing threats to the woman of making her videos and photos viral. The FIA has initiated an inquiry into the matter after registering a case against the accused.

