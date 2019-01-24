FIA arrests three suspects involved in ‘hundi’ business

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has rounded up three suspects involved in illegal business of ‘hawala, hundi’, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, three suspects namely, Naeem, Waheed and Zohaib were taken into custody by the FIA from Gujrat road.

Mobile phones, laptop and cash were also recovered from their possession, the FIA official said.

In another separate action of the FIA against ‘hundi,hawala’ business, a suspect Muzamil Shahzad was taken into custody for doing illegal money transactions in Lahore.

The suspect Muzamil Shahzad was arrested by FIA corporate crime circle team, on a tip-off, in a raid conducted at the office of Ramzan Sewing Machine Traders, Lahore, and recovered a big amount of national and foreign currency was recovered from him.

Read more: PM Khan directs FIA for comprehensive action against ‘hundi’ business

On December 16, Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered to launch comprehensive crackdown against ‘hawala, hundi’ business and individuals, buying properties abroad.

As per details, prime minister directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against those involved in ‘hawala, hundi’ [illegal money transaction] business and purchasing properties abroad through illegal means.

FIA was ordered to keep its offices 24 hours open in Karachi while teams were formed for action against bitcoin and sell of illegal cards of foreign tv channels.

