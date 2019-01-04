GUJRANWALA: The cyber-crime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two suspects from Gujranwala for stealing money from recipients of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

According to the assistant director of FIA’s cyber-crime unit, one man, Waseem Farooq along with his demale accomplice were arrested; both suspects were involved in withdrawing money from bank accounts belonging to a BISP recipient.

Waseem Farooq is a senior manager of a private bank in Lahore’s Defence area. The branch of the bank in question possesses data of BISP recipients from all across Pakistan and Farooq was in charge of the data. the FIA official told.

“The suspect had made fake ATM cards of BISP recipients through which he would withdraw cash,” the official said.

Over a hundred fake ATM cards and a device which develops ATM cards were also recovered from the possession of Waseem.

It is noteworthy that in December last year, the FIA apprehended a suspect for doing illegal money transaction (hundi/hawala) business in Lahore.

As per details, an FIA corporate crime circle team, on a tip-off, conducted raid at the office of Ramzan Sewing Machine Traders and took a suspect, Muzamil Shahzad, into custody.

FIA officials said that a big amount of national and foreign currency was recovered from the suspect

Comments

comments