FIA seeks assets details of actor Sofia Mirza

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has asked the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to provide complete details of properties owned by actor and model Sofia Mirza, ARY News reported.

In a letter to FBR, the investigation agency cited that they were probing allegations of money laundering and assets beyond means against the actor.

Talking to journalist, FIA deputy director said that Sofia Mirza allegedly held bnami properties worth million of rupees and added that they had concrete evidences against the actor.

He said that Sofia Mirza was reluctant to record her statement before the FIA’s team in a case pertinent to money laundering and assets beyond known source of income against her.

Earlier on September 15, the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) had launched an investigation into the money laundering case against prominent actress and model Sofia Mirza.

According to details, a four-member team would conduct investigations into the matter, Deputy Director of the FIA would be in charge of the investigative team.

