KARACHI: Karachi Electronics Dealers Association (KEDA) president Muhammad Rizwan has written a letter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to look into the alleged audio clip doing rounds on social media in which traders are accusing the Sindh government of taking bribes for allowing businesses to operate during the lockdown.

“Since last few days Fake Audio Clips have been made viral on Social Media, using my name and referring [to] meeting with the Chief Minister Sindh,” he said, adding, “My name has been falsely used in the said audio clip and is not based on the factual position.

“There was no such discussion in the meeting as quoted in the said false audio clip. Such disinformation is damaging my sound reputation and the reputation of KEDA,” Rizwan said, requesting the FIA to investigate the alleged audio clip and take necessary action against those responsible.

Earlier, Sindh Government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab had rejected the allegations against the government of taking bribes from traders to allow them to reopen their businesses during coronavirus lockdown. He added these tapes are fabricated and full of lies.

He said the people are well aware of the propagandists against the government.

