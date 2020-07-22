LAHORE: Cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday busted a gang allegedly involved in selling SIMs activated through illegal biometric machines from Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

The FIA team arrested young boys and owner and employees of the franchise of a private mobile company for their alleged role in the entire scam from Shahdara area of the city.

The franchise owner used young boys for selling SIMs activated through illegal means.

The FIA team recovered internet devices, SIMs, mobile phones and laptops from their possession. A case was also registered against them at the cybercrime police station of the agency.

In a similar action, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a ‘gang’ allegedly involved in illegal registration of mobile SIMs and thumb impressions with the government’s poverty alleviation programmes on May 08.

The spokesperson of the agency told media that the FIA officials arrested a junior executive of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) identified as Sham Qamar from Vihari.

Read More: FIA arrests gang using fake silicone thumbs for cybercrimes

The latest arrest was made in the case which revealed usage of fake SIMs and silicone fingerprints by the gang for receiving funds after illegal registering into poverty alleviation programmes including Ehsaas and Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

The spokesperson added that Shams Qamar is being investigated. It emerged that the gang members used to activate sim cards through silicone fingerprints of nationals to get cash from Ehsaas and BISP programmes.

Comments

comments