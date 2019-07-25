FIA conducts raid in Quetta for Terrorist, finds large amount of cash

QUETTA: A team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted raid at a premises over intelligence about presence of a terrorist, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The anti-terrorism wing personnel of FIA recovered a large amount of cash and cheques from the place.

According to sources, FIA officials conducted raid on an office over secret report about presence of a terrorist, Ahmed Shah, who is said to be affiliated with al-Qaida terror network.

The name of accused Ahmed Shah was also added in black list of the United Nations, sources said.

A large amount of cash and cheques were found at the premises during the raid, sources said.

An Afghan national, who is said to be an employee of the accused, was also detained during the raid, according to sources.

Ahmed Shah is accused of providing financial assistance to terrorists, sources said.

According to sources, the terrorist was involved in sending funds to the banned outfit with transactions through Havala and Hundi channels.

