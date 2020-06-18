Headquarters of FIA cybercrime wing sealed after officials detected with COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: The higher authorities have ordered to immediately seal the headquarters of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing following the detection of coronavirus infections among officials, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Three officials of FIA cybercrime wing have been detected with the coronavirus which led the closure of the headquarters over the directive of senior officers.

Moreover, the authorities have started carrying out disinfectant spray at all subordinate offices of the intel agency besides commencing screening tests of staff.

Earlier on June 11, as many as 40 National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials had tested positive for COVID-19.

At least 30 employees at NAB Headquarters and Rawalpindi office have tested positive for the virus, according to reports.

Sources said that 10 employees of the FIA Islamabad zone including an assistant director and an inspector had contracted COVID-19.

Keeping in view the current situation, the agency had also suspended public dealing at the FIA Lahore office while also limiting the staff presence.

