FIA denies entry to German woman over landing in Pakistan without visa

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday denied clearance to a German National woman, who landed at the Islamabad International airport, without visa.

As per details, a woman named Jennifer landed at the Islamabad airport via Qatar airlines flight no QR-632.

Upon checking her passport, it transpired that she didn’t possess a Pakistani visa and was denied entry. The sources said she will be deported in a next a next available flight to Doha.

Earlier in 2016, US national Barrett, who landed in Pakistan from Turkey, was deported from Lahore. Barrett was arrested in a joint raid by FIA and police officials at a guesthouse in the capital on Aug 6 after he returned to Pakistan despite being deported to the US in 2011.

The 33-year-old Alabama native had spent four years in Pakistan, where he married a local woman and had two children, before being sent out of the country after being detained near a sensitive military installation.

Barrett claimed that he came back to Pakistan to explore the possibility of permanently moving here, adding that he was cleared of all the charges levelled against him by the apex court. He had been insisting that his 2016 visit to Pakistan was legal.

