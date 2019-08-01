FIA officials arrest man involved in human smuggling, recovers 23 passports

ISLAMABAD: The officials of the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) anti-human smuggling cell claimed to have arrested a man involved in defrauding people for giving them employment in foreign countries, ARY News reported on Thursday.

FIA officials said that a fake agent, reportedly named as Dildar Hussain, was arrested over his involvement in human smuggling. The officials have also recovered 23 passports from his possession.

The arrested man has been transferred to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

Earlier on Tuesday, FIA had arrested a conman posing as ‘an official of the Defence Ministry’ for issuing fake visas to the people.

The accused person, Musaab, defrauded many citizens through preparing fake visas for Germany and Canada, the FIA spokesperson said.

It emerged that the conman looted millions from the citizens and transferred a huge amount of money in his wife’s bank account. Musaab was arrested in a raid conducted by the FIA officials, whereas, the intel officers also recovered fake visa stickers from his possession.

In a separate raid on Tuesday, the officials of FIA anti-human trafficking wing had arrested an alleged human smuggler, who was reportedly named as Babar Shehzad, from Kashmir Highway.

The arrest was made over a complaint of a differently-abled woman who was diddled by the man over promises of employment in the United States (US) and her medical treatment, FIA officials said.

