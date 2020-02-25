FIA summons former PIA MD, others over purchase of six planes

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned former managing director of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Aijaz Haroon and others for questioning in connection with its probe into alleged financial irregularities in the purchase of six A310 planes for the national flag carrier.

The former MD and others have been served notices for appearance on Feb 27 and March 2 to record their statement.

They will likely be quizzed about their role in the purchase of the planes for the loss-making national entity.

Others who have been served subpoenas by the agency include PIA Director Engineering Iftikhar Gul, Finance Department Assistant Manager Jahanzeb Khan, and Deputy Engineer Junaid A Khan.

According to FIA, PIA suffered huge losses due to irregularities in the purchase of six A310 planes for the airline.

“During enquiry, it came on record that you were Managing Director, PIA during the period from 2008 to 2011. And that you are acquainted with the facts of the said enquiry, therefore, you are requested to visit this office on 02.03.2020 at 1100 hours positively along with all relevant details at FIA, Corporate Crime Circle (CCC), Karachi to answer such questions as may be put you and to record your record your statement u/s 161 Cr.P.C,” read the notice issued to Aijaz Haroon.

