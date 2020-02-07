FIA gets the go-ahead to fill 1,257 posts

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been given the go-ahead to fill as many as 1,257 new posts, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources privy to the development said the Ministry of Finance has issued a notification in this regard.

The government had imposed a ban on new recruitment in 2013. After assuming office, Director General of the FIA Wajid Zia wrote a letter to the government on Jan 22 seeking permission to make new appointments to make the organisation more efficient.

One additional director general, seven directors, 97 inspectors, 121 sub-inspectors, 252 assistant sub-inspectors, 159 head constables and 373 constables will be recruited to the FIA.

Read More: PM Imran Khan directs to immediately fill 129,300 vacant posts

The recruitment process will begin soon and complete before the next budget, wherein funds for the new posts will be earmarked.

Earlier, on Jan 15, the federal cabinet had decided to fill 129,301 vacant posts in different ministries and government departments.

The cabinet was informed that 129,301 posts of different ranks and grades are lying vacant with various ministries, divisions and organisations.

