FIA gets remand of suspect who ‘shot judge’s video’

ISLAMABAD: A local court here on Wednesday granted two-day physical remand of a suspect behind the video scandal involving accountability judge Arshad Malik, reported ARY News.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials produced suspect Mian Tariq Mehmood before the court and demanded his 10-day remand for questioning.

Granting two-day remand of the suspect, the judge directed FIA to present him on next hearing on July 19 along with his medical report.

An FIA official contended before the court that the accused along with other accomplices made the video of the judge to blackmail him.

The video was then sold to pressurise the judge to elicit a favourable verdict in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference, he added.

Mian Tariq was arrested by FIA on July 16.

Last Friday, the Islamabad High Court decided to remove accountability court judge Arshad Malik from his post.

A spokesperson of the law ministry announced the decision of the judge’s removal in light of the ongoing ‘video leak’ controversy till a decision on the controversy is revealed.

Addressing a press conference alongside top PML-N leadership on July 6, Maryam Nawaz had shown reporters a video in which accountability court judge Arshad Malik can be heard saying that there was “no proof of corruption against the deposed premier” in the Al-Azizia reference.

Judge Arshad Malik, who sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail, had denied Maryam Nawaz’s allegations that the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence.

