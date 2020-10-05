FIA to contact Interpol for bringing back Nawaz’s close aide Nasir Butt

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to seek the help of Interpol (International Police) to bring back former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s close aid Nasir Butt from the United Kingdom, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to sources, the FIA has written a letter to Interpol to issue red warrants for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nasir Butt.

Read More: Video scandal: 14 cases registered against Nasir Butt

Sources told ARY News that senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) UK chapter, Nasir Butt, will be brought back to Pakistan after a local court had declared him proclaimed offender in the murder case.

Mr Butt is the main character in the judge video case that is related to the confession of former judge of the accountability court Arshad Malik that he convicted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif under duress.

Read More: FIA raids PML-N central secretariat in Lahore: sources

Last year, it was revealed that 14 cases have been registered against Nasir Butt, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) activist.

These cases were registered against him at different police stations of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi during a period between 1982 and 1996.

Comments

comments