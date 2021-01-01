KARACHI: Cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday apprehended a religious teacher for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl and later blackmailing her mother with obscene photos in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a deputy director of the FIA cybercrime circle, the mother of the 13-year-old victim approached the authorities with a complaint against the religious teacher.

The accused sexually abused the girl and later took pictures of her, the agency said adding that he used those photos for blackmailing the victim and her mother, demanding money from them.

The FIA arrested the accused and recovered the obscene photos from his mobile. “We have registered a case against him in the cybercrime circle,” the deputy director of the agency said.

In a similar, rather more horrific incident, the police in April 2018 arrested a madrassa teacher for sexually abusing at least 10 young girls in Korangi area of Karachi.

According to ARY News correspondent, the man named Alam Ghouri sexually abused at least 10 girls aged between five and 14 and filmed the act on his cellphone camera.

Alam was arrested after an area resident lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with police claiming that four years ago, Alam Ghouri not only raped his daughter but filmed the act.

The complainant claimed that her daughter was 14 when the incident occurred and now the accused is blackmailing him with the video.

After the arrest, police recovered at least eight obscene videos from his cellphone and have registered other cases on the department’s behalf.

“I am ashamed, my reputation is tarnished, just kill me, shoot me,” the accused told ARY News when asked about his heinous crime.

